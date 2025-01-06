Jerry Jones sends shocking message regarding head coach Mike McCarthy
The Chicago Bears have made their intentions clear to interview Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Earlier today, the team had formally requested permission from the Cowboys organization, and the league is now awaiting a response.
This situation presents a unique challenge for the Cowboys. Granting permission allows McCarthy to explore other opportunities, potentially opening the door for him to leave Dallas.
MORE: The one way Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy can save his job
On the other hand, denying the request could create an uncomfortable situation within the organization, especially if McCarthy is actively seeking a new position.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the possibility last night of another team wanting to interview his coach, offering a candid perspective.
"Then I would say, 'Go talk.' I really would. Go talk. I just let (Ezekiel Elliott) do that. That's not healthy to have somebody around that wants to be someplace else."
If the Cowboys deny the Bears' request this week, Chicago could still interview McCarthy after his exclusive negotiating window with Dallas expires on January 14th. This would allow McCarthy to entertain offers from other teams without any restrictions.
The coming days will be crucial as the Cowboys weigh their options and determine the best course of action regarding McCarthy's future in Dallas.
