FRISCO - A lawsuit claiming sexual assault on the part of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been dismissed by a Dallas court, according to documents obtained by CowboysSI.com.

But as noted below, the woman filing under a pseudonym is continuing to pursue legal action, having sued for at least $1 million while alleging that Jones “forcibly kissed, grabbed and groped” her on September 16, 2018 in a ballroom at AT&T Stadium.

“Jane Doe” says the room was full of witnesses when the alleged assault occurred, and names Jason Garrett, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyrone Crawford, Tyron Smith, Demarcus Lawrence and Eugenia Jones, Jerry Jones’ wife, as being present.

The woman claims the alleged incident caused her “severe injuries, emotional distress, psychological pain and suffering and medical expenses,” along with “headaches, dizziness, extreme sadness, night sweats, panic attacks, nausea, depression, PTSD, crying spells and other mental and physical problems.”

In response to the suit, Jones attorneys called the allegations “vague,” lacking “any factual support” and “false.”

Jones was recently involved in controversy due to a report claiming that Washington owner Dan Snyder had “dirt” on other NFL owners, including Jones. The Commanders on Thursday reached out to CowboysSI.com with this statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

Jones meanwhile denied being in conflict with Snyder, telling 105.3 The Fan that anyone who wanted to spy on him should “get in line.”

