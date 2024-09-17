Jerry Jones shows belief in Dallas Cowboys' defensive talent
Following a disappointing performance against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in his defensive unit and its ability to overcome early struggles.
Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones addressed defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's take on the game, stating simply.
"We can improve. This is something we can correct." When asked about a perceived lack of in-game adjustments, Jones was resolute: "No. No. Not at all."
MORE: Jerry Jones says Cowboys will use DeMarvion Overshown more in future games
Jones' faith in his team extends beyond the coaching staff to the players themselves.
"We can do this and we can do it with the personnel that we've got out there right now," he asserted. "I'm as excited about those players and there's many of them, young players, couple of them newer players as I've been about any in a long time."
This support comes despite a rough outing against a potent Saints offense. The Cowboys struggled to contain both the run and pass, leading to concerns about the efficacy of Zimmer's defensive scheme.
However, Jones seems unfazed, seeing the loss as an opportunity for growth rather than a cause for panic.
The Cowboys face a formidable test next week against the Baltimore Ravens, providing a chance for the defense to prove Jones' belief in them is warranted.
For now, it seems, the message from the Cowboys' owner is one of patience and optimism. As Jones himself said, "This is something we can correct." It remains to be seen whether those corrections will come quickly enough to propel the Cowboys to a successful season.
