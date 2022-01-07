Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Jerry Jones Reveals 'Great' View on Super Bowl LVI COVID Emergency Move to Cowboys Stadium

Super Bowl LVI is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 13, at the brand new SoFi Stadium, just outside of Los Angeles.

FRISCO - The NFL, trying to be prepared in case state COVID restrictions get in the way of the plan to play Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is looking into the availability of other emergency venues - including Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1053 The Fan on Friday: “I’m thinking positively for the California situation … But make no mistake, if we have a situation where we need to make an adjustment, we have a great place to have that Super Bowl right here.”

Super Bowl LVI is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 13, at the brand new SoFi Stadium, just outside of Los Angeles.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirms that the NFL is conducting a search into backup venues for this year’s Super Bowl - but that the league does that every year.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13,” McCarthy said via WFAA. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances. 

Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

No image description

sofi jj covid
Play

Jerry Jones Reveals 'Great' View on Super Bowl LVI COVID Emergency Move to Cowboys Stadium

Super Bowl LVI is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 13, at the brand new SoFi Stadium, just outside of Los Angeles.

16 seconds ago
USATSI_17444863_168388359_lowres
Play

Are Cowboys Changing 'Play Starters to Win' Plan? Dallas vs. Eagles

A win would help the Cowboys' playoff seeding and make Dallas undefeated against the NFC East for the first time since 1998.

2 hours ago
parsons diggs
Play

LISTEN: Trevon Diggs Added to Cowboys' Sick List, Status for Saturday?

Locked On Cowboys: Will The Cowboys Rest Starters in Week 18?

19 hours ago

Jones would of course not only love to have his team play in this year’s Super Bowl, but is also desirous of having his home stadium in Arlington again serve as host of the big game.

But nobody wants to see COVID turn the NFL and the Super Bowl upside-down in this way - and in that sense, the situation is at least just a bit atypical.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

sofi jj covid
News

Jerry Jones Reveals 'Great' View on Super Bowl LVI COVID Emergency Move to Cowboys Stadium

16 seconds ago
USATSI_17444863_168388359_lowres
News

Are Cowboys Changing 'Play Starters to Win' Plan? Dallas vs. Eagles

2 hours ago
parsons diggs
News

LISTEN: Trevon Diggs Added to Cowboys' Sick List, Status for Saturday?

19 hours ago
67F85065-684B-44A3-9379-80DC6933372A
News

Injury Update: Diggs Among Cowboys Sick; How Soon Can Jarwin Help?

19 hours ago
dak safe
News

Dak: 'We've Gotta Be COVID Cautious' - But NFL Might Punish Cowboys for Attending Mavs Game

20 hours ago
kellen-moore-beautiful-mind
News

Kellen Moore to Jaguars? Cowboys Coach Gives Coy Answer

20 hours ago
E17E0C9A-7A06-4E59-835B-273606771BF5
News

Bucs (Finally) Cut WR Brown; Cowboys Signing ‘Could Happen’?!

23 hours ago
B3D1823C-F9BB-450B-8094-0089F8D113D1
News

Cowboys Make ‘Clear’ Final Decision on Micah Parsons

Jan 6, 2022