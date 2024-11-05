Jerry Jones teases NFL trade deadline splash with WR team loves
November 5 is the NFL trade deadline and teams have until 4:00 p.m. EST to make any moves. The Dallas Cowboys aren’t expected to be buyers at the deadline, but there were calls for them to stockpile picks.
As the deadline approached, Jerry Jones started to drop hints that they could wind up surprising everyone by making a move. While he completely ignored a potential running back addition, Jones has teased adding another offensive weapon.
While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said the team was going to bring in a wide receiver they like a lot.
That’s still a vague statement and knowing Jones, it could be the return of Brandin Cooks, who has been out with a knee injury since Week 4. Or maybe an unknown player who they see as a fit on the practice squad.
We can hold out hope that Jones will finally add help for CeeDee Lamb, but we’ve all seen these teases fall short.
