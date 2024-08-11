Jerry Jones, Tom Brady NFL preseason meeting raises eyebrows
Even before his highly anticipated Week 1 television debut for the Cowboys-Browns matchup, Tom Brady is already getting his feet wet in the broadcast booth.
The legendary quarterback is at SoFi Stadium today, not just as a spectator, but for a crucial test run with the FOX broadcast team ahead of the Cowboys' preseason clash with the Rams.
Just hours before kickoff the seven time Super Bowl champion quarterback was spotted on the field pregame alongside his broadcast teammate Kevin Burkhardt chatting it up with Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and Executive Vice President and CEO Stephen Jones.
This impromptu huddle, captured by numerous cameras and shared widely on social media, has only intensified the intrigue surrounding Brady's presence at the game and his burgeoning relationship with the Cowboys organization. The sight of these football titans exchanging insights and sharing a few laughs has many wondering what these football titans are discussing.
The timing of this meeting, just moments before Brady's broadcasting test run and the Cowboys' first preseason game, adds another layer of significance to the event.
