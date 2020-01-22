Jerry Jones' Unusual Factor That Motivates New Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Leave it to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to manufacture an offbeat reason for new coach Mike McCarthy to want to succeed in Big D.

"We know he wants to show 'em,'' Jones said. "And we want him to show 'em everything he’s about with the Dallas Cowboys.''

Jones, in Houston to present Bob McNair’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Houston Sports Awards to Janice and Cal McNair and to honor the late Houston Texans owner, visited with SportsRadio 610 and was naturally quizzed about Dallas' coaching change.

"It’s very early,'' said Jones, speaking of the process of McCarthy taking over for Jason Garrett. "Mike’s got his staff that he’s still putting together there back in Dallas (and is) not at the Senior Bowl.

"We’ll take care of evaluating this talent, at least for right now, while he’s doing that work to put the staff together.'' (The story on McCarthy's decision to keep the staff from going to Mobile is here.)

Jerry and Stephen Jones and personnel boss Will McClay will be in Mobile. But eventually? They look forward, Jerry said, to climbing into "the foxhole'' with McCarthy.

"The thing that I like about Mike the best is that he’s been in the foxhole,'' repeating an analogous story that's become a favorite when discussing McCarthy, who was in charge in Green Bay for 13 years. "He’s certainly had experience getting shot at, but he’s been hit. When you get in the foxhole with someone who’s shown they’re made of the right stuff – get them in with you after they’ve had a little flack - and then you might really have you something there.

"Everybody gets theirs,'' Jones said of troubles in life, and football. "It's just a matter of when you do.''

Of course, one of the Jones' attractions to McCarthy is that he and the Packers didn't struggle all that much. Under his guidance, the Packers qualified for the NFL Playoffs nine times in the 13 years, with four NFC title game appearances and a Super Bowl win.

"Without being too poetic here,'' Jerry said, "Mike brings the combination of experience and a ‘can-do’ attitude.''

And he also brings a desire to prove the doubters wrong, to "show 'em'' - even if, given McCarthy's track record, the doubters are fewer than the storytellers wish to imagine.