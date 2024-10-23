Jerry Jones used to care about the Dallas Cowboys winning
The Dallas Cowboys, one of the most iconic franchises in NFL history, have seen their fair share of ups and downs.
A key figure in their history has been Jerry Jones, the team’s owner and general manager. However, the Jerry Jones of today is quite different from the one who oversaw the team’s dominant dynasty in the 1990s.
During the Cowboys’ Super Bowl-winning years in the 1990s, Jones famously took a more hands-off approach to the team’s operations.
MORE: Mike McCarthy reacts to Jerry Jones ripping Cowboys play-calling
He entrusted the football side of the franchise to Jimmy Johnson, a brilliant coach known for his innovative strategies and ability to build a winning culture. Johnson’s leadership, combined with Jones’s financial backing, created a perfect storm for success.
As the Cowboys' dynasty continued, tensions began to rise between Jones and Johnson. Their differences in philosophy and personality eventually led to Johnson's departure from the team in 1994.
Since then, the Cowboys have gone through seven head coaches, despite having only two prior—one of whom was the legendary Tom Landry, whom Jones pushed out of the organization. But that's a story for another time.
After Johnson’s departure, Jones has been at the helm of the Cowboys. While he has had his share of successes, the team has not reached the same level of dominance as they did in the 1990s. Some critics argue that Jones’s increased involvement in football decisions has hindered the team’s ability to achieve sustained success.
Since the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl, they have only won four playoff games and haven't reached the NFC Championship since 1995. Over the years, fans have become increasingly frustrated with how the Hall of Fame owner has managed the team, especially compared to his earlier years when he understood that winning was the top priority.
It is important to note that the NFL landscape has changed significantly since the 1990s. The league has become more competitive, and the salary cap has introduced new challenges for teams. Additionally, the role of the general manager has evolved, with more emphasis on analytics and long-term planning.
While Jones’s leadership has undoubtedly played a significant role in the Cowboys’ history, his approach to the franchise has evolved over time. The hands-off approach he took in the 1990s, combined with Johnson’s coaching brilliance, led to unprecedented success.
However, as the team has faced new challenges, Jones has assumed a more active role in football operations. Whether this shift has been beneficial or detrimental to the Cowboys’ long-term prospects remains a subject of debate.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?
Mike McCarthy's record after bye weeks: Are the Cowboys doomed?
Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for failure against the 49ers?