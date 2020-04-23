Jerry Will Run Cowboys Draft 'Home Alone' Is Stupidest Story In NFL

FRISCO - On the one hand, I cannot believe that major media outlets - at least three nationally and at least one locally - actually misunderstood everything the Dallas Cowboys have explained to us about this COVID-19-time "virtual'' NFL Draft.

"Jerry Jones will be 'home alone.'''

"Jerry will be a 'lone wolf' running this draft all by himself.''

"Stephen Jones won't be here to help Jerry out.''

This is ... insane.

A couple of weeks ago, ESPN suggested that Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, would find some sneaky way to be together for this draft - a wildly irresponsible charge that of this writing remains as untrue today as it was then.

Seriously?

Now the media has shoved the pendulum violently the other way, reporting that Jerry and Stephen will be so expansively separated that Stephen won't be allowed to have any influence or impact on this draft.

Nor, by the way, suggests the reports, will personnel boss Will McClay have any influence. Or, by the way, will new coach Mike McCarthy. Nor, by the way, will the rest of the scouts, coaches, medical people or technological people.

This now outpoints The Myth of Johnny Manziel as the stupidest fake story in recent Cowboys NFL Draft memory.

This all started with a Jerry joke on this week's virtual presser when he said, “One of the things I’m not going to miss is when I came out of those draft rooms over the weekend, my old shins used to have big old bruises on them. That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three straight days relative to some of our decision-making. I think I’m going to kind of miss that physical punching that goes on as we’re conducting this draft.”

Some in the media - maybe fueled by the false memory of "Jerry almost taking Johnny Manziel in 2014 (which never actually happened'' - the conjured up the vision of Jerry being "home alone.''

In fact, of course, Jerry will be at "home.'' So will every other owner, GM, coach and scout in this and every other organization. Will he be "alone'' in the physical sense? Maybe not, as the NFL has mandated that each organization have a maximum of three employees with IT people at their side, and that a maximum of three employees be designated as "final decision-makers'' should the virtual nature of this draft cause any communication issues.

Further, we've been informed of the three Cowboys execs who will be armed with extra help: Jerry, Stephen and McClay.

But Jerry doing it all by himself? Something he's never, ever done? Something no NFL owner, executive or coach has EVER done?

Jerry Jones will NOT be "alone'' technologically. He'll have - same as every other owner, executive, coach and scout - a bushel full of electronics at his disposal. Including, you know, a simple telephone.

"We’re working really hard, trying to build a consensus not only with our overall board, but ultimately getting to a point where we’ll have a consensus when it’s either our time to make a trade, move back or move up or pick a player,” Stephen said, adding that "99 percent'' of the time there is a consensus.

Now, where does Jerry come in handy on making the 17th pick in the NFL Draft and beyond? In the rare event that the rest of the organization simply cannot decide, Jerry serves as the "tiebreaker'' vote.

That's it. Not "by himself.'' Not "lone wolf.'' Not "home alone.''