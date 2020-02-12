CowboyMaven
Jerry’s In-Season Question to His Cowboys Staff: 'Is Dak Our Guy?'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - When the cameras and microphones and notepads are present, Jerry Jones is unbending when it comes to his faith in the future of Dak Prescott as a centerpiece. Is the Dallas Cowboys owner as steadfast in his support "behind closed doors''?

Jones, during the course of the 2019 season, found himself quizzing his football people in double-checking just how right the organization is in believing that Prescott merits becoming the highest-paid player in franchise history, per a report from former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus on 105.3 The Fan.

"Is this our guy?' reported Broaddus on Wednesday on "Shan & RJ'' as the former Cowboys scout described a key inside-The-Star staff meeting question Jones would often pose.

Fast-forwarding today, Broaddus projected the questions forward.

Said Broaddus: "How serious are they behind closed doors? Is there some apprehension? ... How dug in is Dak's camp? Are the Cowboys trying to re-set the market (or) do it our way? ...

"They like Dak, don't get me wrong. But at what level do they like him?''

And of course those sorts of questions - all part of what Broaddus correctly and carefully notes "are part of Jerry's job as the GM'' - aren't about 2019 anymore. They're about 2020 and beyond.

The staff that Jerry quizzed last year has undergone major change. As Broaddus noted, "Jerry Jones had some questions. I'm sure (new head coach) Mike McCarthy had to answer some (Dak) questions (in the interview process).''

And now, Broaddus, like the rest of Cowboys Nation (even Dak, here coyly answering "The $40M Question'' with a question of his own) , is raising questions of his own.

"No one ever questioned the leadership,'' Broaddus said on The Fan, putting on his old scouting hat. "But I still am one of those guys who believes he does need (high quality supporting-cast help). The elite QBs are ones who carry their teams when things aren't perfect. That's the question you have to ask yourself: Does he have the ability to carry the team if things aren't going their way?''

We have the questions. So does Jerry Jones. And now, as negotiations "are fixin' to heat up,'' all the Cowboys ownership family needs is answers, from the existing staff, that turn out to be correct.

