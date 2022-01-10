Jim Harbaugh vs. Cowboys Ex Rich Bisaccia: Who's The Better Raiders Hire?

Also in play: The Miami Dolphins just fired head coach Brian Flores, with some believing owner Stephen Ross' intent is to lure Harbaugh from Michigan.

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been heavily rumored to return to the NFL in 2022. The only question is, which team will that be for?

According to our Mike Fisher, Michigan boss Harbaugh is ready start conversations with one NFL owner.

That owner is Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Raiders have made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, this is only the team's second playoff appearance since 2002.

Former Dallas Cowboys assistant Rich Bisaccia has taken over the reins for the Raiders after Jon Gruden resigned earlier this season.

While Bisaccia has certainly made a strong case for the full-time job - he inherited Gruden's mess and has pushed the Raiders into the NFL Playoffs - Davis may be tempted to lure a proven winner to his organization.

In Jim Harbaugh's four-year NFL coaching career with the 49ers (2011-2014), he boasted a win/loss/tie record of 44-19-1.

Since Mark Davis took over the franchise after his father's passing in 2011, he has only seen two Raider teams with a winning record.

Davis has reportedly been in financial trouble since his $1.8 billion investment in Allegiant Stadium.

In theory, there is no better way for him to generate revenue and more attention than hiring Harbaugh, who has a proven track record.

In addition, when the Raiders lured former coach Gruden out of retirement in 2018, they gave him a hefty 10-year $100 million contract that allowed him to have complete control over the team's football operations.

For Harbaugh, his return to the NFL could be influenced by whether or not he can bring his staff and former executives with him. ... with in-place GM Mike Mayock part of that issue.

Also in play: The Miami Dolphins just fired head coach Brian Flores, with some believing owner Stephen Ross' intent is to lure Harbaugh from Michigan - where Ross happens to be a major booster. All of that despite Ross' semi-denials.

All the Raiders have to do is make the call, and we say there is a high probability that Jim will answer. And if Ross calls? Jim's gotta answer that one, too.