Jimmy Johnson Advises Cowboys How to Beat Bengals in Week 2

ARLINGTON - A real-life Jimmy Johnson game plan for winning a game would surely be more lengthy and complex than the formula he offered up on Sunday morning ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game in Week 2.

But because it's Jimmy ... even a short-hand bit of advice from the FOX Sports analyst merits our attention.

"Play a conservative game,'' Johnson said, "and win it with your defense.''

In last week's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 1, a certain level of conservatism was working, for a while, on offense. Ezekiel Elliott's performance, for instance, was actually fine - it was just limited, as he carried just 10 times but rushed for 52 yards.

But now there is no Dak Prescott to lean on (his broken thumb limiting him to helping via his headset), with him sidelined while Cooper Rush starts at QB. And that does figure in to coach Mike McCarthy's "Be Smarter'' take as it relates to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's play-calling this week.

Meanwhile, the Micah Parsons-led defense a week ago was working just fine as well. Dallas allowed just one TD to Tom Brady and company, and 19 points allowed should, normally, also allow a team a chance to win.

And that is what Jimmy, the co-architect of Dallas' three Super Bowl wins in the 1990's, is apparently advising here.

Close to the vest on offense, relying on Zeke more than Rush ... and set it up for a win against a seven-point favorite in Cincy by hoping Micah and company can take over.

