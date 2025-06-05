Cowboys Country

Joe Milton shows off viral athleticism in Dallas Cowboys photo shoot

Dallas Cowboys backup QB Joe Milton has unreal athleticism for such a large human.

Randy Gurzi

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III heads to the practice field at minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III heads to the practice field at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s easy to think of Joe Milton as a traditional pocket quarterback. The new Dallas Cowboys backup is a mammoth of a human being at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds.

He’s not just built like a pocket passer either, with Milton possessing a rocket arm. His size and power are deceiving, however, as Milton possesses otherworldly athleticism.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys benefit from NFC team’s biggest offseason loss

Milton recently went viral for doing a backflip at a Cowboys’ practice. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, new video is making the rounds of him performing the flip in full gear.

This isn’t something Milton just picked up. He’s been able to wow fans with his talent for years, even capping off his first rushing touchdown in the NFL with a flip in the end zone.

New Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton flipping into the end zone during his Patriots’ days.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III reacts after runs the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Milton is the polar opposite of the last Dallas backup, Cooper Rush. He not only gives them someone who can push the ball downfield, but he’s also capable of moving the chains with his legs.

Ideally, the Cowboys won’t need to use Milton in the regular season, unless it’s to hand the ball off to close out a blowout win.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Micah Parsons vows to be in attendance for Dallas Cowboys minicamp

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reveals if team has plans to make more offseason moves

Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?

Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie Abby Summers

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News