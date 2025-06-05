Joe Milton shows off viral athleticism in Dallas Cowboys photo shoot
It’s easy to think of Joe Milton as a traditional pocket quarterback. The new Dallas Cowboys backup is a mammoth of a human being at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds.
He’s not just built like a pocket passer either, with Milton possessing a rocket arm. His size and power are deceiving, however, as Milton possesses otherworldly athleticism.
Milton recently went viral for doing a backflip at a Cowboys’ practice. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, new video is making the rounds of him performing the flip in full gear.
This isn’t something Milton just picked up. He’s been able to wow fans with his talent for years, even capping off his first rushing touchdown in the NFL with a flip in the end zone.
Milton is the polar opposite of the last Dallas backup, Cooper Rush. He not only gives them someone who can push the ball downfield, but he’s also capable of moving the chains with his legs.
Ideally, the Cowboys won’t need to use Milton in the regular season, unless it’s to hand the ball off to close out a blowout win.
