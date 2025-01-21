John Fassel's move to Titans is bad look for Cowboys' coaching search
The Dallas Cowboys are still ramping up the process of finding a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy.
One of the positive aspects of McCarthy’s tenure was the strong coaching staff he assembled, particularly with John "Bones" Fassel, who remains widely regarded as the best special teams coordinator in the NFL.
MORE: Cowboys coordinator may be all or nothing for head coaching position
However, following McCarthy's departure, a series of coaching changes was expected — and now, Fassel has decided to join the Tennessee Titans as their special teams coordinator.
The move is surprising, as Fassel makes a lateral move from the Dallas Cowboys to one with less talent on the roster.
The Cowboys were reportedly hoping to retain Jim Fassel, but he still chose to leave the franchise. That could indicate he has an idea of who the next head coach will be and has a heads up that he was not going to be brought back.
MORE: Ben Johnson to Bears doesn't change the Cowboys head coaching search
Another possibility is that Fassel simply didn't want to play the waiting game while the Cowboys searched for a new head coach, only to risk being let go once the new staff was in place.
Regardless of why Fassel decided to leave Dallas, this is still a significant loss for the Cowboys. Under his guidance, the team has had one of the best special teams units in the NFL, and his departure leaves a substantial void that the new head coach will need to fill.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc