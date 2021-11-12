Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Gruden Sues NFL, Goodell Over Investigation Into Dallas Cowboys' Rival WFT

    Former Raiders coach alleges league orchestrated his ouster
    Author:

    The investigation in the workplace culture of Dallas Cowboys' rival Washington Football Team, which ultimately cost Jon Gruden his job, is taking a new turn with the former Las Vegas Raiders coach now suing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, for orchestrating his ouster.

    The release of emails that included misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language from Gruden to former Washington team president Bruce Allen led to Gruden’s resignation in October.

    Gruden accuses the league and commissioner of a “malicious and orchestrated campaign,” in which they “sought to destroy the career and reputation” of the former Raiders coach in the suit filed in Clark County, Nev.

    The emails were reviewed as part of the league’s workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Football Team that cost the franchise $10 million fine. More than 650,000 emails were reviewed, from 2010-18.

    No image description

    gruden jerry
    Play

    Gruden Sues NFL, Goodell Over Investigation Into Dallas Cowboys' Rival WFT

    Former Raiders coach alleges league orchestrated his ouster

    51 seconds ago
    kellen tyron
    Play

    BREAKING: Cowboys Make Final Injury Decision on Tyron Smith

    Locked On Cowboys: Look for Steele at left tackle on Sunday. Look for Moore to work to find ways to help him.

    1 hour ago
    8ADA202D-6DF0-4D0B-913E-75A527679C4E
    Play

    Cowboys Play 'Brotherhood Bingo': Here's Why

    McCarthy's view of Cowboys team meetings? They "needed to loosen up a little bit," so out comes "Brotherhood Bingo.''

    5 hours ago

    In this emails, Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, claimed the league pressured the Rams to draft Michael Sam – the first openly gay draft-eligible player in NFL history – and used homophobic language to describe Goodell.

    Gruden’s attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner released a statement that the complaint “alleges that the defendants selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to The Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”

    Hosmer-Henner told the via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders’ season.”

    The NFL has released a statement in rebuttal, calling the allegations “entirely meritless.”

    Washington (2-6) plays host to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) on Sunday.

    gruden jerry
    News

    Gruden Sues NFL, Goodell Over Investigation Into Dallas Cowboys' Rival WFT

    51 seconds ago
    kellen tyron
    News

    BREAKING: Cowboys Make Final Injury Decision on Tyron Smith

    1 hour ago
    8ADA202D-6DF0-4D0B-913E-75A527679C4E
    News

    Cowboys Play 'Brotherhood Bingo': Here's Why

    5 hours ago
    mccarthy dak
    News

    McConfusion: Cowboys Can't Defend Foolish Dak Decision

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17070017_168388359_lowres
    News

    Cowboys vs. Falcons GAMEDAY: Bounce-Back?

    8 hours ago
    tank gregory
    News

    With Gregory Out, What Tank Says About Cowboys Injury Comeback

    23 hours ago
    0C7DF8F6-A15E-4050-84B5-8259FAB69DD1
    News

    Rams OBJ vs. Cowboys Gallup: The Better WR?

    Nov 11, 2021
    gregory att clutch
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Gregory Moved to IR

    Nov 11, 2021