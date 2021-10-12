Gruden Scandal - Jerry Jones' Reaction

Jones on Gruden: “We all continue to recognize what a spotlight you’re in and the way we should express ourselves.”

FRISCO - The Monday night story that has Jon Gruden resigning in disgrace from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is one that resonates around the NFL and will earn reaction around the NFL.

Which means Jerry Jones is going to react.

“I know everybody you’ve been reading about. They’re outstanding proponents of our game,” Jones said during an appearance with "Shan & RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning. “We all continue to recognize what a spotlight you’re in and the way we should express ourselves.”

On Monday night, Gruden informed his staff, and the Raiders, that he will be stepping down. (Click here for more on the former Cowboys coach who will replace him.) His decision comes in the wake of a report from the New York Times, which uncovered emails in which Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league.

Jones was asked if Gruden deserved to lose his job because of his past emails.

“I don’t have anything I would want to express there one way or the other,” Jones said. “I know that from the standpoint of contribution, I know that we are all accountable to even a, if you will, a fleeting or minor part of our actions. We are all accountable to those. But that’s about all I want to comment on it.”

The Raiders (and really, the Washington Football Team, which is really at the core of the initial NFL investigation into front-office misbehavior) are only the latest NFL team to find itself embroiled in this sort of controversy. Jones is right about one thing, regarding the Cowboys and the rest: "Accountability,'' it seems, has its place here.