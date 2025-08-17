Jonathan Mingo injury leads to MRI for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver
The Dallas Cowboys can't catch a break on the injury front. During Saturday night's miserable outing against the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was forced out with a knee issue.
In the 31-13 loss, Mingo hauled in a huge catch for 49 yards.
Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in the game and will now undergo an MRI to determine its severity.
"Cowboys fear wide receiver Jonathan Mingo suffered an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, according to multiple sources," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote.
"Set for an MRI Sunday to determine severity but he could need time to recover."
Mingo was acquired last season before the NFL trade deadline and didn't make much of an impact, but he has been impressing throughout camp.
Hopefully Mingo avoids a serious injury and will be able to return to the field sooner rather than later.
