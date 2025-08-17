Cowboys Country

Jonathan Mingo injury leads to MRI for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have injuries continuing to pile up with Jonathan Mingo being the latest to suffer a knee injury.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys can't catch a break on the injury front. During Saturday night's miserable outing against the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was forced out with a knee issue.

In the 31-13 loss, Mingo hauled in a huge catch for 49 yards.

Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in the game and will now undergo an MRI to determine its severity.

"Cowboys fear wide receiver Jonathan Mingo suffered an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, according to multiple sources," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote.

"Set for an MRI Sunday to determine severity but he could need time to recover."

Mingo was acquired last season before the NFL trade deadline and didn't make much of an impact, but he has been impressing throughout camp.

Hopefully Mingo avoids a serious injury and will be able to return to the field sooner rather than later.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Jonathan Mingo (81) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Jonathan Mingo (81) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
