Jones Family Backs Dak: 'He's the right guy for us'
In a show of unwavering support, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and Chief Operating Officer and Co-Owner Stephen Jones expressed their enthusiasm for Dak Prescott's recently finalized contract extension.
The deal, which secures Prescott's services for the next five years, signifies the Cowboys' commitment to building a championship-caliber team around their franchise quarterback.
Stephen Jones, praised Prescott's leadership qualities, stating, "He's one of the best leaders I've ever been around. He's the right guy for us."
Jerry Jones, echoed his son's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the long-term deal. "Bottom line it's all about the next five years and I'm excited Dak is a part of that," he stated.
"I have peace of mind we can put a good team around him."
The contract extension, worth upwards of $240 million with a historic $231 million in guaranteed money, solidifies Prescott's position the highest-paid player in the NFL.
With Prescott's future secured, the Cowboys can now focus on building a roster that complements his skills and maximizes their chances of winning.
The Jones' statements suggest that they are confident in their ability to do just that, and they are excited about the prospect of what the next five years hold for the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott at the helm.
It also demonstrates the Cowboys' belief in his ability to deliver on the field and lead the team to a Super Bowl.
