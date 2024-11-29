Josh Butler sends thoughtful message to Cowboys fans, vows to return stronger
One week after a breakout performance for the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Butler suffered a torn ACL. It was an unofrtunate turn of events but Butler isn't going to let that stop him from making the most of his NFL dream.
One day after his injury, Butler took to social media to thank fans for showing their support for him during the tough time. He also vowed to come back stronger.
Butler came out of nowhere for Dallas and had one of the best performances of the season in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders. He had 12 tackles, three pass defenses, and one QB sack in the game, helping the Cowboys upset Washington.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons is not giving up on deep run in NFL Playoffs
He turned 28 the day after the win over the Commanders, which was just the fifth game he played in his career. A former USFL standout, Butler should be given the chance to fight for a spot in 2025 and it's hard to bet against him after seeing all he accomplished this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers as Cowboys feast against struggling Giants on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Thanksgiving Player of the Game
Why DeMarvion Overshown can't wear jersey number 0 with Dallas Cowboys