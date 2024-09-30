Jourdan Lewis emphasizes Cowboys' challenge of playing without stars
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to face a significant challenge as they will take the field without two of their star defensive players, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis acknowledged the impact of their absence and what the pair of Pro Bowl defenders bring to the table.
"Those guys are the motor. They make this thing go."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' plan to replace injured DeMarcus Lawrence revealed
Parsons and Lawrence are known for their playmaking abilities and contagious energy on the field. Lewis highlighted the difficulty of replacing their production.
"When you got guys that make plays like that and as contagious as they play, it's definitely hard."
Despite the setback, Lewis expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt as the team prepares for a tough stretch ahead.
"We are going to have to find ways to supplement that because there's no way you can replace it," he said. "We just got to go out there and find ways to attack offenses without those guys."
The Cowboys will need to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by Parsons and Lawrence.
Lewis and his teammates are looking forward to the challenge and are determined to find ways to succeed even without their star defensive duo.
The absence of Parsons and Lawrence will undoubtedly be felt, but the Cowboys are ready to face the challenge head-on. They understand the importance of adapting and finding new ways to attack offenses. As Lewis put it, "So look forward to it."
