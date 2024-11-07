Jourdan Lewis joined elite company despite Cowboys loss in Week 9
This past Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys dropped their third game in a row, losing 27-21 to the Atlanta Falcons. Their offense was once again a major concern, showing an inability to finish drives, or deliver in key situations.
Defensively, they weren’t much better. Dallas surrendered a couple of big plays, including the easiest touchdown of Darnell Mooney’s career.
Not everyone on the team was at fault, however, and there were some impressive performances. That includes an elite showing for Jourdan Lewis, who earned a 90.7 in coverage according to Pro Football Focus.
That was the top coverage grade of the weekend, tying him with Jalen Ramsey. They were also the only two players to top a 90 in Week 9.
Lewis is in his eighth season in the NFL, all with the Cowboys. Originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Lewis successfully fought his way back from a Lisfranc injury in 2022.
He finished the 2023 campaign playing at a high level but still didn’t receive much attention in the offseason. He returned to Dallas on a one-year deal and has 32 tackles and three pass defenses while primarily playing in the slot.
