Jourdan Lewis provides injury update, status for Cowboys in Week 16

Dallas Cowboys standout Jourdan Lewis shared whether or not he plans to suit up in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis celebrates after recovering a fumble with safety Jayron Kearse against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis celebrates after recovering a fumble with safety Jayron Kearse against the Washington Commanders. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been devastated by injuries during the 2024-25 NFL season, with cornerbacks Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Caelen Carson, and Josh Butler all missing time this season.

Bland started the season on IR, while Diggs, Carson, and Butler all suffered season-ending injuries.

The lack of depth at secondary leaves the Cowboys in desperate need of adding bodies to the secondary, so Jourdan Lewis, who is dealing with an elbow issue, would be a huge addition for Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lewis provided an update on his status for Week 16 and it is good news for the Cowboys. While he admits to being banged up, he plans on playing.

"It's football," Lewis said. "I'm a little banged up, but I feel I can go out there and play."

In early November, Lewis rated as the NFL's top slot corner and proved his value to the Cowboys secondary.

Let's hope Lewis' effort to get back onto the field pays off.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will face off in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

Josh Sanchez
