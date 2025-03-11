Jourdan Lewis sends message to Dallas Cowboys fans after departure
NFL free agency is officially underway and some Dallas Cowboys fans are scratching their heads.
While the team made a few minor moves like keeping key special teams aces and an intriguing running back in Javonte Williams, they suffered a big loss.
Cowboys fans were devastated when it was announced that Jourdan Lewis was set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
MORE: Cowboys' lack of activity in free agency extends an appalling streak
After his signing, Lewis sent a brief message to Cowboys fans thanking them for the support over the years.
"Cowboys nation, thank you," Lewis simply wrote on X.
Last season, Lewis recorded 39 tackles, 8 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and an interception.
He has established himself as one of the top slot cornerbacks in the entire league and his presence on the defense as a leader will be missed.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Cowboys' lack of activity in free agency extends an appalling streak
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Dak Prescott contract still tops Josh Allen in this key category
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries