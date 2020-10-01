SI.com
Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Love The Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. has always been "the enemy'' to the Dallas Cowboys due to his explosive seasons starring for the NFC East division rival New York Giants.

But the truth is, Beckham Jr. and his family are Texas and Louisiana folks, and ...

“All of my family grew up in Texas so they are all huge Cowboy fans,'' Beckham said on Thursday as he and his Cleveland Browns prepare for Sunday's Week 4 visit to AT&T Stadium. "I do not have any animosity, hate or rivalry with them.”

Over the years, that fact is why we've occasionally reported, when Beckham made noise about wishing to change employers, that Dallas would be among his desired destinations. But right now in Cleveland? He's part of a Browns team that is off to a 2-1 start ... even while he's been a relatively small part of it.

READ MORE: 'Slated To Go': Updates On Tyron & Gregory

READ MORE: Cowboys Ball Security? More Than 'Cuss & Pray'

READ MORE: Cowboys Defense: Historically Bad & Officially Dirty

Beckham's rankings in the NFL have him as the No. 59 guy in receptions and the No. 59 guy in yardage - hardly the sort of numbers expected from one of the flashiest and talented pass-catchers of his era.

Maybe - though the Cleveland offense has been effective by leaning on a grind-it-out style led by running back Nick Chubb - some of that changes this week against a Dallas defense that has been vulnerable to the big play. But while OBJ was targeted 10 times in Week 1, he managed just three catches for 22 yards. In Week 2, he scored a TD. But overall, he's averaging under four receptions and just over 50 receiving yards per game.

This Browns trip to see the 1-2 Cowboys will allow Beckham - who is dealing with back soreness this week and therefore pops up on the injury report - a chance to reunite not only with family, but also with Dallas assistant coach Adam Henry, who was the position coach for Beckham (and Jarvis Landry) in both Cleveland and at LSU. It'll also offer OBJ a chance to make another of his "The Catch'' plays, as he once did on national TV against the Cowboys.

Oh, and he'll try to do it in a building, AT&T Stadium, that he said is "amazing. It's an incredible environment, a beautiful place. I'm always excited to play there.''

No animosity. No hate. All Odell Beckham Jr. wants to do on Sunday is defeat his family's favorite team.

