Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class: Justin Rogers
The Dallas Cowboys had two glaring issues that needed to be addressed before entering the 2024 NFL Draft. The offensive and defensive lines could make or break how far this team goes this season. The team addressed the offensive line issues with three selections in the draft. But it was not until their last pick that the Cowboys decided to take a chance on adding to the defensive line.
Rd. 7:244 Justin Rogers - Auburn
With their final selection, the Cowboys selected Justin Rogers, a defensive lineman from Auburn. Rogers spent the first three seasons of his college career in Lexington, Ky., playing for the University of Kentucky. However, the redshirt junior felt a change of scenery was best for him to achieve his dreams of playing at the professional level. Rogers appeared in 13 games with the Tigers last season, finishing with 17 total tackles and 1 sack.
The Cowboys defensive line depth chart has just as many holes as what we saw when discussing the offensive line. However, all that means is that there is plenty of opportunity for Rodgers to make his mark as a defensive tackle. While it may not be the best thing to hear when talking about a seventh-round pick seeing any meaningful playing time. It's certainly not a bad thing for Rogers to have a chance to prove the team made the right pick.