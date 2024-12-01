Cowboy Roundup: Turpin gets Madden Moment, Brandin Cooks feeling trust
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Can you believe that December is already here? Well, that's the case for Sunday's NFL Week 13 games which will not include the Cowboys.
So, without Dallas on the schedule after their big win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, everyone can relax, bundle up and stay warm, and perhaps enjoy an adult beverage or two while we see how things play out across the rest of the league.
While we wait for Sunday's action to kickoff, let's take a look around the web and on social media at some of the headlines making rounds.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Week 13 rooting & watch guide for rejuvenated fan base
KaVontae Turpin's TD return given 'Madden Moment' treatment
Now KaVontae Turpin has officially made it.
Brandin Cooks feeling 'trust' from Cowboys
Brandin Cooks made his return to the Cowboys lineup on Thanksgiving, and he told DallasCowboys.com that he is already feeling the "trust" from the coaching staff and his teammates.
"I just think it's a trust-throw with (Cooper Rush) to trust me to be able to go get it and run underneath it," Cooks said of his touchdown catch. "I think that's huge to trust me in the situation like that. Coop trusts me and Coach trusts me with the play-call."
Cowboys Quick Hits
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 13's Sunday games
... Jimmy Johnson says Cowboys will give fans 'false hope' in playoff run
... Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 13 risers & fallers
... Cowboys ruthlessly trolled by Baylor football jumbotron graphic
.. Cowboys may have already found their replacement for Zack Martin... Dallas Cowboys player labeled as 'bust' is rapidly improving
... KaVontae Turpin proving to be generational NFL return man with wild stat
... Is DeMarvion Overshown giving Cowboys a jersey number ultimatum?