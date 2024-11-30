KaVontae Turpin proving to be generational NFL return man with wild stat
The Dallas Cowboys lacked any type of explosive play-making ability during their struggles this season, but that has all changed with the emergence of KaVontae Turpin during the team's two-game winning streak to end November.
Turpin has been on a tear and is now more involved in the offense.
But while he has added a spark to the offense with his skills, it is Turpin's success on special teams that is still his greatest asset.
In fact, Turpin has proven to be a generational kick returner.
Turpin is averaging 36.3 yards per return on kickoffs this season which is the most in the NFL since the 2014 season.
This season, Turpin has 762 kickoff return yards and one touchdown on 21 attempts, to go with 12 punt return attempts for 141 yards and another score.
Turpin has added 25 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
It makes you wonder: what took the Cowboys so long to get more involved in the gameplan?
