Kellen Moore addresses Cowboys' head coaching vacancy speculation
The Dallas Cowboys have initiated a search for a new head coach, seeking a leader to guide the team from the sidelines of AT&T Stadium next season.
One name immediately mentioned as a potential replacement for the recently departed Mike McCarthy is Kellen Moore, the current offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.
When asked about speculation regarding a potential return to the Cowboys as head coach, the veteran coach addressed reporters, emphasizing his sole focus: preparing the Eagles for their divisional round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
"I spent a lot of time there, eight years there, so [I] have plenty of relationships in that place," Moore told reporters. "I love it here. I’ve had so much fun here. It’s been a really fun process, and we’re in a really special situation right now, getting the chance to play this Sunday, having a chance to make a run at this thing, and that’s really all you worry about. Everything else is what it is, and we’ll see where it takes you."
Moore, 36, has strong ties to the Cowboys' organization. He played in Dallas as a backup quarterback from 2015 to 2017. In 2018, he joined the coaching staff as the quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and held that position until the end of the 2022 season.
As offensive coordinator, Moore helped guide the Cowboys to consecutive playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022.
The offense flourished under his leadership, ranking first in total offense in 2019 and 2021 and 10th in 2022. Notably, the Cowboys' 2021 offense was the NFL's highest-scoring unit, averaging an impressive 31.2 points per game.
The Cowboys overall, consistently ranked among the top 10 in scoring throughout Moore's tenure as offensive coordinator.
