Kellen Moore FIRED: LIVE Dallas Cowboys Video Analysis NOW

Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, has been fired. Join us LIVE in Frisco for a Video Visit and analysis ...

FRISCO - CowboysSI.com asked the question on Friday.

On Sunday, Cowboys Nation has the answer.

Kellen Moore, the four-year Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, has been fired.

"I don't want to play this game today,'' head coach Mike McCarthy said at the end of last week in answer to a CowboysSI.com question about Moore. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.”

Moore, obviously, failed the "evaluation.''

What went wrong?

What comes next?

Was this really a "mutual decision''?

As it is also being reported that McCarthy will now become his own play-caller, a wise notion no matter whether he hires Brian Schottenheimer or Ben McAdoo or whomever as the coordinator. ... does this mean McCarthy is putting himself on the hot seat?

Your questions ... answered ... live in the Fish Report. Tune in!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!