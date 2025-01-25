Kellen Moore had heart set on Cowboys job before Brian Schottenheimer was hired
The Dallas Cowboys made their decision late Friday night.
After hearing for several days that they were zeroing in on Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas named him their 10th head coach in franchise history.
Their focus on Schottenheimer was unexpected since he wasn’t a candidate for any other opening. Fans were left confused but they’re not the only ones who feel let down by the decision.
One of the few candidates to interview with the Cowboys, Kellen Moore, was said to “covet” the job according to Todd Archer of ESPN.
Moore spent eight years with the Cowboys as a player and coach. He last served as offensive coordinator in 2022. He’s held the same title with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and Philadelphia this year.
He’s helped his team move to the NFC Championship Game but there are still concerns about him as a head coach.
The common knock is his ability to command a room, which is something Schottenheimer reportedly has no issues with.
Moore has always been praised for his high football IQ, and should eventually get a chance to prove himself in that role. It just won’t happen with Dallas at this point.
