Cowboys' waiver wire pickup has been showing out at training camp
Undrafted free agent Kemon Hall, a recent waiver wire pickup, has been turning heads at Cowboys training camp.
Hall has had practice squad stints dating back to 2019 with the Chargers, Vikings, Saints, and 49ers. It wasn't until 2021 that Hall earned a spot on an active roster, rejoining the Chargers.
Over the next two seasons, Hall appeared in 18 games, contributing primarily on special teams before not appearing in the regular season in 2023.
Hall seems to be making a good impression so far with the Cowboys, making plays that could help him earn a spot on the Cowboys roster.
The 27-year-old defensive back, who initially flew under the radar, has emerged as a potential roster candidate. This sets the stage for the Cowboys' first preseason game on August 11th against the Los Angeles Rams.
With Trevon Diggs, Daron Bland, Jourdan Lewis, and Caelen Carson having solidified their place on the roster, Kemon Hall will be in a battle with Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr., Josh Deberry, and more for the last spots on the Cowboys roster.
