'Ketchup on a Burger': The Value Amari Places on His Cowboys Chemistry With QB Dak

Mike Fisher

FRISCO -Dallas Cowboys free-agent-to-be Amari Cooper is raving about his chemistry with teammate Dak Prescott, saying he “wouldn’t try to trade that for anything.''

We're about to find out just how literally Cooper means that.

"Very important,'' said Cooper in answering a 105.3 The Fan question about the value of his bond with the QB. "We've built a good relationship so far. From the time I got here, we were able to hit the ground running, and just from my experience in being in the NFL I wouldn't say that's a common thing. Sometimes you can line up with a quarterback after getting traded or going to a new team, whether it's the draft or whatever, and it not go smooth.''

Cooper may be talking about some lack of smoothness in his relationship with QB Derek Carr with the Raiders, the team that traded him to Dallas in October 2018 in exchange for a first-round pick. Or he may be talking generally about the value of chemistry.

But "bonding'' and "chemistry'' and "relationships'' don't always pay the bills. Cooper has therefore been so-far reluctant to accept Dallas' contract offers, even though in some form they've been "top-five-at-his-position'' proposals.

Dallas faces a bundle of challenges this week involving both the aforementioned players. This Thursday, March 12, is the deadline to place the franchise tag on one unsigned guy (assuming the CBA is agreed upon). If Dak is unsigned, he gets the tag and Cooper can walk. If Dak gets signed, some pressure is off the Cowboys as they can then tag Cooper and pay him about $16 mil while continuing to negotiate until the next deadline in mid-July.

One can envision Cooper, who could be asking for $20 mil APY if he wants to stay in step with the NFL's elite pass-catchers, being an unhappy 2020 camper in that circumstance.

That's not Cooper's vision, of course.

"I love being a Dallas Cowboy,'' he said. "I love everything about it. I think about it every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can't beat it. I want to be a Cowboy for life."

The Dallas' front office's position is that the stars on the roster must make some concessions in order for that to happen for Prescott and for Cooper. But Amari's side can argue that despite dealing with foot, ankle and thigh injuries for much of 2019, he still put up Pro Bowl numbers in leading the Cowboys in catches (79), receiving yards (1,189) and touchdowns (eight).

Much of that is the result of the Dak-to-Amari development that figures to only get better for the two stars who are just in their mid-20's. It's why during last season Amari compared their pairing to a delicious meal.

“It’s like when you put certain foods together, when you put ketchup on a burger,'' he said. "It just tastes good together.''

And now? To Amari, it's the same tasty vibe, really.

"I wouldn't try to trade that for anything because I know what can be on the other side of that,'' Amari said. "I would say it's very important." 

Dak Prescott wants the same thing. And sees the same importance. But would Dallas' top two free agents truly "not trade that (bond) for anything''? In the case of Cooper, contract negotiations, the tag and free agency, we're about to find out.

