Kyle Brandt eviscerates Dallas Cowboys on Good Morning Football
The Dallas Cowboys have been and always will be the most popular team in the NFL. So, when the team is having a tough season, like they are in 2024, it is easy for the franchise to become the punching bag of the NFL headlines.
Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt is not holding back his feelings on having to talk about the Cowboys. On Monday morning, Brandt left it all on the field when discussing his disdain for talking about the Cowboys this season.
Getting The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift comparison is the millennial mind saying that the Cowboys are an unwatchable product this season. Honestly, the franchise has done anything to deserver the spotlight. However, these shows wouldn't be talking about the team if they didn't bring eyes to the product.
MORE: Ranking the Cowboys top 5 Players of the Week against Falcons
Brandt makes some great points in his rant, but Cowboys fans have been getting punched in the mouth since Week 2. However, if you want to be the top NFL franchise, then you have to accept criticism as it comes your way. Right now, the Cowboys and their fanbase have to take it until something changes.
