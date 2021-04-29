Pitts Drafted By Cowboys In 'Shocker,' Predicts TE's Dad

Kelly Pitts, the father of top of draft prospect Kyle Pitts, says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has "something up his sleeve that's going to shock everyone.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have effectively shut down the idea of a massive NFL Draft trade-up for the Megatron-talented Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

But that doesn't mean the Pitts family has to shut down dreaming.

Kelly Pitts, the father of top of draft prospect Kyle Pitts, tells Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he believes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has "something up his sleeve that's going to shock everyone.''

Of course, just when you think Mr. Pitts might truly have some secret insight into a connection between the Cowboys and his son, Kelly added, "I'm nobody's dummy ... I don't want to go anywhere it's cold. I've been living here (in Philadelphia) 30 years and ... I'm ready for some pure heat.''

So Dad's viewpoint on his son's future destination might be in part fueled by Dad's desire to move into the Sun Belt.

Jones' virtual meeting with Pitts was highlighted by the owner saying, "Man, what a pair-up we could do with ol' Dak Prescott and some of those guys that we've got out there with options to get you the ball.

"So we can dream of visions and sugar plums around here."

But to the Cowboys' front office, it is only a dream. Jones and the Cowboys, who hold the No. 10 pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft, are unwilling to pay the ransom it would take to move way up, and view it as unlikely that Pitts would slide to 10.

Mr. Pitts is surely aware of all this, which is why his comments also include this line: "That's just my personal opinion. Doesn't mean a lot."

