Collins in Court: Cowboys Decide On Him for Week 6 at Patriots

FRISCO - Despite alleged claims made in the courtroom last Friday, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins was not in the team's plans to play last Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants on national TV.

And as far as the Cowboys are concerned - again, whatever courtroom claims are made to the contrary - Collins is not being counted on to play this Sunday in an NFL Week 6 visit to the New England Patriots, either.

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (via "Shan & RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan): "Frankly, I do not have anything worth noting that would indicate otherwise.''

On Friday, Collins' side brought out the big guns as QB Dak Prescott appeared in court to testify against accusations of bribery made against friend and teammate Collins, who is fighting a five-game suspension for allegedly violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Collins, 28, was suspended on Sept. 10 for violations regarding multiple drug tests and allegedly trying to bribe the league’s test collector. The league said during Friday’s hearing in Sherman, Texas, that the person who collects the tests reported last November that Collins asked to meet with him "man-to-man," adding that he felt he was "being tested too much."

There was some discussion, according to reports from inside the courtroom, allegedly suggesting that the team was planning on letting Collins play in the Giants game and that his participation was necessary for a Dallas win.

He was not allowed to play. Dallas won, 44-20.

It was during a conversation with the sample-taker, the NFL alleges, when Collins asked if there was something "we could do" and offered the official $5,000 and later $10,000.

Prescott was asked directly about the bribery accusation and denied any knowledge of such an incident.

"No,'' he said, "I never heard from La’el or anybody ever think about something like that."

The NFL had initially handed down a suspension of just two games but after Collins appealed that suspension, and an arbitrator appointed by both the league and the NFLPA not only denied the appeal but also enforced a five-game suspension.

As of today, Collins, the team's starting right tackle, will have served five games.