Lamar Jackson challenges former Cowboys quarterback for iconic trademark
Lamar Jackson is making waves after news broke that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is ready for a legal battle over a former Dallas Cowboys iconic trademark. Yes, the man wearing number 8 in Baltimore is interested in owning the trademark 'EIGHT' for himself. However, there's already a number 8 that has possession of that trademark. Maybe you know him, Troy Aikman.
According to a report by Lauren Merola of The Athletic, Jackson feels Aikman's ownership of the trademark could become confusing to fans. Yes, it has been a few years since Aikman has been on the field—over two decades if we're splitting hairs. However, that doesn't mean that Aikman has been completely away from the game. The Cowboys legend has become one of the top broadcasters in the game and grabbed new fans just from his play-by-plat abilities.
Jackson is a league MVP and is probably the more popular player to the younger generation. However, there will be no disrespect for Aikman and his brand. A brand that was built off of three Super Bowl victories, including a Super Bowl MVP. Maybe the two can come to an agreement. Aikman could hand over the 'EIGHT' trademark when Jackson wins a Super Bowl.
