Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen passes away at 52
Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen has passed away at 52.
The team announced the news that the Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family.
"Larry, known for his athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL," the team said in a statement. "His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career.
"Throughout that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor, and winner.
Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle -- "whom he referred to as his heart and soul" -- his daughters Jayla and Lariana, and son, Larry III.
During his Hall of Fame career, Allen was named a seven-time First-team All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion after the Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
He was also inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Our deepest condolences go out to Allen's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.