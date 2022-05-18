Skip to main content

Larry Lacewell, Former Cowboys Exec & College Coach Icon, Dead at 85

Lacewell was fond of joking about his “Forrest Gump”-like existence during a career that spanned six decades.

FRISCO - Larry Lacewell, The former Dallas Cowboys personnel Director and a legendary college football name, passed away on Wednesday.

Lacewell was 85.

The always self-effacing Lacewell was fond of joking about his “Forrest Gump”-like existence during a career that spanned six decades. His crowning achievement in the NFL was his trio of Super Bowl wins while working alongside close friend and team owner Jerry Jones.

Lacewell was a star player at Arkansas State, where he later became the winningest football coach in school history. 

His work in Dallas was in part the result of his friendship with Jimmy Johnson. He was the defensive coordinator under Barry Switzer and help Oklahoma win national championships. And his career was launched in a critical way when he was mentored at Alabama by the iconic Bear Bryant. And the street leading up to Bear Bryant Stadium in Alabama is called “Larry Lacewell Lane.”

