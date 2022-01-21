Raiders Players Support Hiring Ex Cowboys Coach Rich Bisaccia

"People listen him,” Carr said of Bisaccia. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him.''

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis may have his vision of luring a "big-fish'' new head coach (like Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, who is surely awaiting a call with his bank account waiting) and who he hires as his new GM will have a say there as well.

But if it is up to some of the leaders of the locker room, a former Dallas Cowboys special-teams coordinator would be the guy.

“I’ve said it many times already: Rich is my pick if it was up to me,” said Maxx Crosby, the team's star defensive lineman. “He’s a leader. He’s a leader of men. He’s somebody you look forward to seeing every morning. He’s a great coach from top to bottom.''

Bisaccia does indeed have the reputation as a quality coach - but because he's spend his career in the role of a special-teams boss, some have overlooked those qualities. When the Raiders this year fired Jon Gruden due to his involvement in scandalous behavior, Bisaccia sort of stumbled into a deserved opportunity.

And then?

"I think he’s earned the right,'' Crosby said. "We won 10 games this year. With all the things going on in our building we still found a way to win. I think that’s a big reflection of Rich.”

The Raiders dealt with a myriad of issues in 2021, including the Henry Ruggs incident that saw the receiver allowing himself to be involved in a fatal car accident. Bisaccia's leadership following the tumult has Raiders players campaigning for him to remain the team’s head coach for the 2022 season.

Quarterback Derek Carr has also argued on behalf of Bisaccia, doing so immediately after the Raiders’ first-round playoff loss to the Bengals.

People listen him,” Carr said of Bisaccia. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him.

"I think with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, that staff, kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us winning, finding ways to win football games. I think that’s what our organization is about. We’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen.”

