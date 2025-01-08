Latest Cowboys draft projection could signal end for former first-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys can't lick their wounds from such a disappointing season much longer. It is time to look ahead to the future.
The first big moment that the franchise can capitalize on this offseason will be the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft is where the Cowboys can add the much-needed depth they need at certain positions.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
However, the team has potentially missed on their last two first-round selections, so this year is a vital year in the team's future.
According to Bleacher Report, the Dallas Cowboys should bolster their defensive line with an SEC stud, Walter Nolen, from Ole Miss.
"While Nolen couldn't step in for the struggling Mazi Smith at nose tackle, Nolen would be a suitable replacement for impending free agent Osa Odighizuwa. The Rebel can be disruptive in both phases of the game and is reminiscent of Ed Oliver coming out of Houston."
Nolen finished his career with the Rebels as an All-America. His first two seasons were spent with the Texas A&M Aggies before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2024 season.
In his three-year collegiate career, Nolen had 11.5 sacks and 26 6 tackles for a loss. Drafting Nolen will either light a fire under Mazi Smith or be the final straw for the former first-round pick.
