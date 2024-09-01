Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
The 2024 NFL season opener is just days away, which means this marks the final week without Dallas Cowboys football until their Week 7 bye, here we go, Cowboys Nation.
FanDuel has released its latest odds for the NFC East, a division known for its unpredictability and lack of back-to-back champions.
The betting site currently has the Philadelphia Eagles favored to win the NFC East with -140 odds, while the Cowboys have the second-best odds at +175.
The Commanders (+1100) and Giants (+1600) are considered longshots to take the division.
The last team to win back-to-back NFC East titles was the Eagles, who did so from 2001 to 2004.
Despite the Cowboys' strong performance last season when they won the division, the long-standing trend raises doubts about their chances to repeat as champions in 2024.
