Lawrence & Dalton Among Cowboys Speaking Out Against Racist Acts

FRISCO - The recent murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman and the societal conflicts that have resulted have members of the Dallas Cowboys speaking out.

From new Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton on Twitter on Saturday:

"I have a heaviness about everything that has gone on with George Floyd and many others. These racist acts are inexcusable and horrific. We have to fight against racism and not be naive to the injustice that is happening. Jesus came for people, all people, so we could experience His love and have eternal life in heaven. We were all created in His image. That makes every life valuable.”

From team leader DeMarcus Lawrence earlier this week on Twitter:

"DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY. HOW CAN WE FEEL SAFE WHEN THOSE MEANT TO PROTECT US ARE KILLIN’ US?!!!! WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!?

From cornerback Jourdan Lewis on Twitter:

"Would you like to be treated like a black person in America? Answer that question, don’t need any explanations. Yes or no.''

Protests have spread across the country, and many of them are violent in nature. Some attempt by political and governmental leaders to stem that tide seem to only have inflamed the situation. And now the protests include areas of Dallas, as captured well in this photograph provided courtesy of Rebecca Lopez of WFAA-TV.

Our columnist Richie Whitt theorizes here that America is presently fighting two viruses, COVID-19 and racism. There are no easy solutions ... but Cowboys players are speaking out, in search of some answers.