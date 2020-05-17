CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

LeBron Would've Been 'Greatest NFL Player Ever,' Says NBA Coach

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - There is one thing LeBron James can do that, as far as we know, Michael Jordan never could: Play football at a high level.

LeBron, in fact, could be the "greatest football player ever" if not for basketball, says Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

The TV event known as "The Last Dance" has added fuel to the Jordan-vs-LeBron debate. And coach Rivers just added another log.

Would LeBron have been an unstoppable tight end by adding a little weight? An unstoppable wide receiver maybe by dropping a little? James is 6-9 and 250 pounds; it is easy imaging him bulking up, at whatever position, to mimic, say, the 6-7, 265-pound Jimmy Graham - a real-life basketballer-turned-footballer.

Some reports have LeBron running just a 4.9 40 ... but then you watch this flag-football game and you wonder ...

... and you realize that his old football coach's claim of a 4.5 might be closer to true. Indeed, what LeBron did as a kid is remarkable: He was Ohio All-State as a receiver in his sophomore and junior seasons before giving up the sport - while still being recruited to play football at Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Harold Carmichael of the Philadelphia Eagles (and briefly for the Dallas Cowboys) played throughout the 70's at 6-8 and 225 made four Pro Bowls. That's probably the best comp here ...

Our friend Lance Zierlein of NFL.com and SportsMap.com says, "LeBron's elite size, athletic talent, play traits, and competitive nature would make him a Pro Bowler very quickly - even if he stepped into the NFL at the age of 33 or 34."

We'll never know, obviously. But we do know this: The career choice LeBron James did make worked out OK.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 1st & 10: Grading A 'Three-Years-Later Draft and Today's Present Impact

In this edition of First and 10 I analyze the 2017 Dallas Cowboys draft three years later and look at how those choices impact the Cowboys now - plus our wide-ranging Notebook

Matthew Postins

Dallas Cowboys RB Update: How To Use Zeke With Pollard

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at running back as we enter offseason workouts

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Blitzcast: Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: At The Risk of Being Premature ... Reasons To Celebrate at The Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys ‘All-Time Best’ NFL Preseason Detailed

Dallas Cowboys ‘All-Time Best’ (In Our Opinion) 2020 NFL Preseason Detailed

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Special-Teams Update: Can A Kicker Turn Things Around?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at special teams as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins

WATCH: Cowboys Home Workouts of Tyron Smith & Gerald McCoy

WATCH: Worried That Some Dallas Cowboys Might Not Be Staying In Offseason Shape? Check Out the Home Workouts of Tyron Smith & Gerald McCoy

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings, MVP Dak & Cowboys Notebook

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings And Our Cowboys Notebook - Including How Few MVPs The Metroplex Has Produced And Dak Prescott's 2020 Chances

Richie Whitt

Cowboys WR Update: Amari, Gallup & Lamb As NFL's Best?

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at wide receiver as we enter offseason workouts - and is where they stand 'elite'?

Matthew Postins

by

TheBlanton

Gerald McCoy In Cowboys Prime-Time: 'I'm Not Used To This!'

Gerald McCoy Has Been In The NFL For A Decade, But The Dallas Cowboys Playing In Prime-Time? 'I'm Not Used To This!' He Exclaims

Mike Fisher

Romo Reach-Out: Giants QB Gets Tony's Help on New Offense

Romo Reach-Out: Giants Young QB Daniel Jones Gets Tony's Help on New York's New Cowboys-Like Offense

Mike Fisher