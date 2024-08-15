Legend of Cooper Beebe grows as Cowboys rookie stonewalls Rams defender
Cooper Beebe continues to grow his legend. The Dallas Cowboys third-round pick from Kansas State was seen as a steal the second his name was announced. Since joining the team, he's done nothing but confirm that belief.
Beebe was initially behind Brock Hoffman for the starting center position but he closed the gap in a hurry. A strong showing in Week 1 of the preseason led to him earning first-team reps this week at practice.
MORE: Deuce Vaughn enters make or break season
Still working against the Rams, Beebe was seen stonewalling defensive tackle Cory Durden on Wednesday.
Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com shared the video of Beebe holding his ground and keeping the defensive tackle far from quarterback Dak Prescott.
In their preseason debut, Beebe had 55 snaps with 13 at left guard and 42 at center. He earned a grade of 71.4, outplaying Hoffman who had a 50.5 overall.
If Beebe wins the starting job, he will be one of two rookies starting on the offensive line. First-round pick Tyler Guyton was already in line to replace Tyron Smith at left tackle. Any doubt of his status was removed when Chuma Edoga went down with a foot injury suffered against L.A.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender