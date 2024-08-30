Details of Cowboys' deal with Linval Joseph finally revealed
Two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Linval Joseph has finalized his deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 35-year-old has slowed down in recent years, but his 6-foot-4, 329-pound frame and extensive knowledge still make him one of the best run-stuffers in the league—a skill he honed under the coaching of Mike Zimmer.
According to Aaron Wilson, Joseph's deal is worth $2.5 million, including a $750,000 signing bonus, a $1.25 million salary, $2 million total guaranteed, and a $2.205 million cap figure.
Cowboys star ranked NFL's most polarizing player entering 2024 season
The signing of Linval Joseph is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Cowboys.
While he may not take on the same number of snaps he once did under Zimmer, Joseph brings a significant presence up front, which will help make life easier for the rest of the defense.
What was once an uneventful offseason has turned into a flurry of activity for the Cowboys in the final weeks leading up to the NFL season.
