Locked On Cowboys: Advice To DiNucci From Dak (and From Us)

FRISCO - It is has not been a normal week of practice here at The Star, for "normalcy'' would mean Dak Prescott as the starting QB. Or, at worse, "semi-normalcy'' with Andy Dalton as the starting QB.

Instead, it's rookie Ben DiNucci, about ready to roll into Sunday night at Philadelphia for the first start of his NFL career, who represents a "new normal'' - but with the out-for-the-season Dak trying to help it be so.

"We talked about this," Prescott said to DiNucci at mid-week as the two embraced. "Go out there and do you. Take completions. Trust the guys around you. Don't overthink it."

Replied the seventh-round draft rookie out of James Madison, jokingly: "Hey, this isn't what you said my rookie year would be like!''

DiNucci certainly has a cool confidence about him; "Being a quarterback, you've got to have a little something to you," he said. "You have to have confidence, whether you're a veteran or a rookie."

Meanwhile, teammates like Ezekiel Elliott have cited his swagger and Michael Gallup reported to the media, "Dude, he's been slingin' that thing."

But what is DiNucci really in store for? Is there going to be some sort of Tony Romo-like revelation on Sunday? Our "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the game and in their own way offer Ben D. some advice as well.

admitted Thursday he never could have envisioned this scenario, but called it an opportunity of a lifetime. "As a rookie and a seventh-rounder coming in, you see Dak and you see Andy at the top of the depth chart, you think 'There's no chance I'm going to be on the field this year.' But it's 2020, what else do you expect?"

"Football is football. It's the game I've been playing since I was in 7th grade."