Locked On Cowboys: Can Problems Be Solved vs. Eagles?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were last week instructed by their own head coach to cut it out with the “woe-is-me” attitude.

That is good advice for the rest of us, too - and maybe for the fine folks of Philadelphia as well.

In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher talks with Gino Cammilleri of “Locked On Eagles” to preview the upcoming divisional matchup between these two struggling-yet-contending teams.

Somebody is going to spend the rest of the 2020 NFL season coming out on top in the NFC East, That pursuit marches on to this Week 8 visit to Philly for a “Sunday Night Football” showcase.

Fans in Philly, like fans in Cowboys Nation, are searching for answers ... and "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool keep fighting for answers.

It will certainly help Dallas to have All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin back in the fold. It will certainly be ... interesting, with Dak Prescott out for the year and Andy Dalton likely out for the week, to have rookie QB Ben DiNucci in charge.

Hey, don't laugh; Ezekiel Elliott has said some nice things about the rookie, and on Thursday morning coach Mike McCarthy said that DiNucci has reached 20-21 miles per hour in some of the running drills.

“Ben’s movement skills,'' McCarthy said, "are definitely an asset.”

We are about to find out if the Dallas Cowboys at 2-5 and the Philadelphia Eagles at 2-4-1 - despite this half-season overflowing with woe - have enough assets and share our same fight.