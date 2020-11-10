SI.com
Cowboys Losing Diggs, But Gaining Help From Chido?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are receiving a serious blow to their defense with the possibility that they are losing rookie starting cornerback Trevon Diggs to a foot injury, potentially for the rest of the NFL season.

But ... as we review our All-22 notes from the Cowboys' Week 9 loss vs. Pittsburgh, we do see some positives with help on the way ... including from another rookie or two.

READ MORE: Cowboys Rookie CB Diggs Could Be Out For Season

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool spill the notebook from the film study of the Cowboys' drop to 2-7.

Yes, the loss of Diggs hurts - and this secondary can not really afford to be short-handed ... and that is the case, even with Chidobe Awuzie now scheduled to come back into the fold following this NFL bye week when Dallas is scheduled to play at the Minnesota Vikings in its next outing.

READ MORE: Why Cowboys Should Claim DE Takk McKinley

READ MORE: Steelers 24, Cowboys 19 - Dallas Jumps To No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft Order

READ MORE: 'It'd Be Crazy' For Cowboys To Draft QB With Dak Here - Jerry

What else do we see on film that can be part of the foundation of the Cowboys as they try to string together some success in the remainder of this season ... and maybe more importantly, the foundation for the 2021 NFL season and beyond? We have notes on all of it.

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

