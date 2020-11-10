FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are receiving a serious blow to their defense with the possibility that they are losing rookie starting cornerback Trevon Diggs to a foot injury, potentially for the rest of the NFL season.

But ... as we review our All-22 notes from the Cowboys' Week 9 loss vs. Pittsburgh, we do see some positives with help on the way ... including from another rookie or two.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool spill the notebook from the film study of the Cowboys' drop to 2-7.

Yes, the loss of Diggs hurts - and this secondary can not really afford to be short-handed ... and that is the case, even with Chidobe Awuzie now scheduled to come back into the fold following this NFL bye week when Dallas is scheduled to play at the Minnesota Vikings in its next outing.

What else do we see on film that can be part of the foundation of the Cowboys as they try to string together some success in the remainder of this season ... and maybe more importantly, the foundation for the 2021 NFL season and beyond? We have notes on all of it.

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!