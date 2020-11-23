SI.com
'Hit Man': Are Cowboys Unleashing A ‘Stud’ on Defense?

Mike Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS -The Dallas Cowboys defense gave up lots of big plays, lots of yards and lots of points in Sunday’s NFL Week 11 visit to Minnesota.

But they also recorded a win - and maybe revealed a “stud.”

“He’s a stud,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said of young safety Donovan Wilson, a play-making positive in the Cowboys’ 31-28 upset win over the Vikings. “I just love the way he plays - always on the football.”

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys’ struggles and successes as they break down the team's seemingly improbable upset win.

READ MORE: Cowboys 31, Vikings 28: 10 'Whitty' Observations On Quirky Stay-Alive Win

READ MORE: Cowboys Shock Vikings: Win 'Needs To Mean Something'

How did they pull off the win? As the guys discuss, Dallas found a way to match Minnesota play-maker for play-maker, a list of Cowboys that obviously stars Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb but also features Wilson, the second-year Texas A&M product who forced a pair of fumbles.

“I feel like it’s just practice habits,” Wilson said. “Every day at practice I’m punching, swinging, trying to get whatever ball I can out. I think that just carried over to the game.”

Said defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence: “If y’all don’t know, that’s our hit man. Keep throwing that bitch across the middle, he gonna keep hitting. Trust me.”

And then there is the big picture: Where does the team stand after 10 games? Is a 3-7 record - the same number of wins that every other team in the NFC East has - a truly positive sign? 

Join us, and thanks as always for listening to the "Locked on Cowboys'' podcast!

