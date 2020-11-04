Locked on Cowboys: Burning Questions - Answered!

FRISCO - You, Cowboys Nation, have questions. We - we think - have answers!

We're not going to white-wash things. Nor are we going to use a giant can of deodorant to make 2-6 smell fresh. Let's get to the issues within the Dallas Cowboys ... issues that you and we all know exist.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions, including who will start at quarterback for the Cowboys in Week 9, some positives heading into the 2021 season (that's what we call a "look ahead''!) and so much more!

Some of the immediate questions and answers for the Cowboys as they prep for Sunday's NFL Week 9 visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers have to do with health. You know about QB Andy Dalton and COVID ... so who wins the job as Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert duel it out (while Ben DiNucci gets to do nothing but watch)?

Meanwhile, there are other injury issues to consider, as both Ezekiel Elliott and Aldon Smith have popped up as names on the Wednesday injury report from here inside The Star. Both issues are considered minor at this time - Zeke with a hamstring, Smith with a knee - but you can read more about all of it at CowboysSI.com (in addition to news about a new guy, "Hunter The Punter'') - as we invite your Cowboys Nation questions to keep rollin' it ... and thanks for listening!